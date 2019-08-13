From a stylish hairstyle to a well-maintained beard, everything counts and adds up to the final dapper look. Are we right, men? If you're looking for new salons to check out for a special occasion or a change, we've made this list to make your life easy. Check them, book your appointment, and get em' snipped!
Snip Snip: Men, Get Going To These Salons For A Game Changing Look
From a stylish hairstyle to a well-maintained beard, everything counts and adds up to the final dapper look. Are we right, men? If you're looking for new salons to check out for a special occasion or a change, we've made this list to make your life easy. Check them, book your appointment, and get em' snipped!
Paris De Salon
This Paris De Salon in Banjara Hills with relaxing ambience and professional services is all you need to have a relaxing me-time. Apart from hair cut, colouring, and styling, you can also take extra care of your beard here. After all, when it comes to looking good, every detail matters.
Truefitt & Hill
Planning to get a hair cut, gentleman? Truefitt & Hill in Banjara Hills has groomed the monarchs of Britain through nine consecutive reigns. They offer a wide range of professional personal grooming services like hair, beard, and moustache management, skincare, hair colour, etc. Sounds so luxe to us!
Salon Koniki
We're here to tell you about this star-studded salon in Jubilee Hills. Star-studded because this is where you might spot Tollywood celebs (if you're lucky) getting their hair styled and cut. Salon Koniki, a lavish unisex hair salon, is owned by popular stylist Ram Koniki who is known for transforming even the most ghastly mane into a stylish hairstyle. Hair cut, styling, colouring and more — come here for a much deserved pamper sesh and get a few snips for a new look.TBH, you will have to spend a bit more than usual at this salon but for their quality of work and expertise, it's justifiable. Plan a me-day and just go for it.
Toni & Guy
A sought after name in the hair industry, make your way to Toni & Guy for a new look. You can select your desired package, from a stylish to a senior stylist, and get your hair snipped and beard done according to your face shape and the latest trends. They're not that expensive for the services they offer, which is great.
Just Flaunt
From facials to hair spa, and grooming packages, Just Flaunt Salon will give you a very relaxing experience, no matter what service you opt for. Started in 2012 to create a bespoke hair salon experience with VIP rooms and branded products. Sounds nice, gentlemen? Check out their website for more deets, and go!
Lucas Academy & Salon
A wizard with scissors, Lucas Chinappa is a trained hair expert and a lauded hair stylist. If you're willing to splurge a little on your locks, head to this and forget the rest. Wash, cut and style your hair with the trendiest look and give your beard some TLC.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
