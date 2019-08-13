Snip Snip: Men, Get Going To These Salons For A Game Changing Look

We're here to tell you about this star-studded salon in Jubilee Hills. Star-studded because this is where you might spot Tollywood celebs (if you're lucky) getting their hair styled and cut. Salon Koniki, a lavish unisex hair salon, is owned by popular stylist Ram Koniki who is known for transforming even the most ghastly mane into a stylish hairstyle. Hair cut, styling, colouring and more — come here for a much deserved pamper sesh and get a few snips for a new look.TBH, you will have to spend a bit more than usual at this salon but for their quality of work and expertise, it's justifiable. Plan a me-day and just go for it.

