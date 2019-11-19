K-Lounge To Aarya: Shop Awesome At These Stores

If your work demands you to wear a lot of suits and formals, Kachins is a good, affordable option apart from your usual suiting stores. They house a variety of ready-made formal shirts and trousers, but the best thing about this store is that you can get an entire suit stitched from scratch. They've got a gazillion (obvious exaggeration) of fabrics to choose from, right from plains to plaids. Once you've picked out your fabrics, the tailoring masters will take your measurements and get you a perfect-fitting suit stitched within three-four days.

