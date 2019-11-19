City Centre Mall is one of the oldest shopping malls in Hyderabad, and although the newer malls offer a lot more, there are still a few reasons to go back to this mall (also, for nostalgia). Men, if you're looking to embark on a shopping spree in Banjara Hills, check out these stores for fresh fashion.
K-Lounge To Aarya: Shop Awesome At These Stores
City Centre Mall is one of the oldest shopping malls in Hyderabad, and although the newer malls offer a lot more, there are still a few reasons to go back to this mall (also, for nostalgia). Men, if you're looking to embark on a shopping spree in Banjara Hills, check out these stores for fresh fashion.
Saheb Indian Ethnic Wear
If you're looking for a festive attire for the wedding season, Saheb is an exclusive men's store for ethnic apparel. This premium store has everything, from kurtas to sherwanis. It's a little heavy on the pocket so if you don't mind a little splurge, go for it.
- Upwards: ₹ 2600
Aarya
Arya is a store in City Centre Mall which has the most adorable and plush collection of kids ethnic wear along with fancy men's wear. Kurta-pyjama sets, Sherwani & Indo-Western Outfits, and suits, they have affordable as well as premium collections that you can shop from for this festive season.
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
K-Lounge
To add new casual pieces in your wardrobe, check out K-Lounge store. From semi-formal shirts, tees, denim, jackets, and cosy outwear — this lit up store has everything you need for your 9-5 and post-work plans. Find accessories like footwear, belts, wallets, etc that match your loot and make trendy OOTD's.
Kachins
If your work demands you to wear a lot of suits and formals, Kachins is a good, affordable option apart from your usual suiting stores. They house a variety of ready-made formal shirts and trousers, but the best thing about this store is that you can get an entire suit stitched from scratch. They've got a gazillion (obvious exaggeration) of fabrics to choose from, right from plains to plaids. Once you've picked out your fabrics, the tailoring masters will take your measurements and get you a perfect-fitting suit stitched within three-four days.
Globus
Globus is where we shopped a lot when we were in college and even today, their collections are trendy and under a budget. Men can buy plenty of casuals and really cool formals too. We love how the store brings in different colours or themes in its clothing every season. Jackets, coats, sweaters, and jumpers — stock up your winter essentials, men.
All - The Plus Size Store
The fact that plus-size stores are getting the attention they deserve is awesome. From western wear like jackets, shirts, to ethnic wear like kurtas and bottoms, they've got collections for men that are worth the price. Their sizes start from XXL and run till 7XL, ain't that great?
