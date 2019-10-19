It is a known fact that a fresh hoard of malls has opened up across
Hyderabad, but somedays, we love going back to GVK One Mall in Banjara
Hills. Men, if you're planning to make a stop at GVK, gawk at the massive aquarium, and then go shop your heart out, here's a list of stores that you can check out.
Superdry To Armani: Shop Awesome At These Stores
It is a known fact that a fresh hoard of malls has opened up across
Hyderabad, but somedays, we love going back to GVK One Mall in Banjara
Hills. Men, if you're planning to make a stop at GVK, gawk at the massive aquarium, and then go shop your heart out, here's a list of stores that you can check out.
Armani Exchange
Don't mind the occasional splurge? Armani Exchange has to be your cue.
From suave jackets to tan tote bags, you can load up on a lot. Whether
you like accessories or clothing, there's something for everyone. Don't
forget to check out casuals like T-shirts because they come in classic
whites, greys, and blacks that we think are perfect for any time of the
day. Even for those who love showing up, minimally.
Calvin Klein
If Justin Beiber and Disha Patani haven't already spoken enough about Calvin Klein (through their Instagram feed), we'll tell you about it. The first thing you'll see as soon as you enter this store, apart from good looking mannequins, are their denim collection which is priced on the higher side but they're stylish, comfy, and a treasure to own. They also make trendy semi-athletic, casual outfits for men and women that are ramp-worthy. Winter is coming, it's a good time to stock up on their jackets.
Arrow
Is your wardrobe lacking formal outfits? Arrow is a good bet. Their store in GVK has aisles of crisp formal shirts, trousers, and blazers. Need outfit inspiration? The sales team will guide you in acing that business meeting look. Not just 9-5 apparel, they also sell shorts, casual shirts, and tees that'll work wonders for a vacay.
Louis Philippe
If you have to dress up in suits most of the time, step into this opulent store. A major portion of their store is their formal collection
which can be altered for that perfect fit (that's important for a good suit) and have a lot of options to choose from. You can also get other suiting accessories like ties and cuff links to match with your purchases. You can also check their informal blazer collection but you won't have a lot of choices there.
- Upwards: ₹ 499
Nautica
If, like SRK in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, sporty outfits are your vibe, check out Nautica. As the name suggests, they mainly go with the nautical theme, and we are crushing on their casual polo tees. They've got shirts, tees, jackets, and cardigans for men, and a small collection for kids too. They occasionally stock up on accessories like caps and wrist bands too, so pick them up to pair with your outfits.
Superdry
Love wearing branded clothes? Have you bought cool outfits from Superdry yet? Popular for their jackets, Superdry is all about youthful casuals. From round-neck solid tees, graphic tees, to hoodies, and bottoms, they've got it all. While you're at it, pick out their statement tee that has Superdry written on it.
Comments (0)