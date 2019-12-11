Have to shop for Sankranti? Let us help you out. From websites to physical stores, we're going to give you some great options for all things desi — clothing and footwear.
Men, Here's Where To Grab Killer Outfits This Sankranti
Aithas
For a good Indo-western look, check out Aithas in Begumpet. They have desi jackets and many styles of kurtas in their traditional collection. Pair those jackets with solid kurtas and Kolhapuris and you're sorted.
- Upwards: ₹ 6800
Contraditions
This store in Banjara Hills is a hidden gem of a store for men. Get here to buy tailor-fit kurtas for the coming festival. Located in the lane opposite to GVK mall, stop by with your mates to check out solid, designer, and pathani kurtas.
- Upwards: ₹ 4000
Kadambini Boutique
Located in Somajiguda, make Diwali shopping a shopping date with your bae as they have designer kurta collections for both men and women. With many colors and designs to choose from, give this store a look.
- Upwards: ₹ 15000
Rajwadi
If your wardrobe is missing out on Nehru jackets, now is a good time to own one. This website has a good collection of Koti sets which is essentially a Nehru jacket set. This website ships within 7-8 days of placing the order, so keep that in mind.
- Upwards: ₹ 2150
Krafto Jodhpur
A website dedicated to ethnic footwear, we're digging them all. From solid browns to designer ones, they have leather juttis, mojaris, and Kolhapuris that will compliment your festive look. Check it out!
- Upwards: ₹ 299
The Dapper Man
Leather shoes, anyone? Dapper men, check out dapper man for leather shoes, velvet loafers, and slip ons. You can rock them with your traditional outfits and rock them with casual and formal outfits too once the festival is done.
- Upwards: ₹ 599
Saheb
If you've not been to the City Centre Mall in Banjara Hills in ages, now is a good time to go there and check out Saheb. An exclusive men's store for ethnic apparel. This premium store has everything, from kurtas to sherwanis. It's a little heavy on the pocket so if you don't mind a little splurge, go for it.
- Upwards: ₹ 2600
Aarya
One more store in City Centre Mall is Aarya which has the most adorable and plush collection of kids ethnic wear along with fancy men's wear. Kurta-pyjama sets, Sherwani & Indo-Western Outfits, and suits, they have affordable as well as premium collections that you can shop from for this festive season.
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
Jahanpana
Men, steal the show by dressing up in dapper ethnic wear from this store. Jahanpanah in Abids houses sherwanis, pathani suits, indo-western ensemble, and suits for every occasion. If you're someone who inclines towards modern outfits with a desi touch, you got to check out their bandhgala collection. We're digging the button work and pocket work on all of them.
- Upwards: ₹ 5000
