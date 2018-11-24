Grooms, we get it, brides tend to steal all the spotlight on the wedding day. The struggle to look your best is real but don't give up yet. We're giving you a list of stores where you can shop from. Take your best man (and his advice) and get to these stores. Real quick!
Grooms, Look Your Best On Your Wedding Day By Shopping Outfits From These Stores
Jahanpanah
Hyderabad's own — Jahanpanah — has several outlets across the city, and if you're looking for classic bandhgalas, go nowhere but here. Keeping modern trends in mind, the outfits are designed with cowl patterns or asymmetrical cuts. Their wedding ensemble comes in pinks (And we're telling you, they're super pretty), crimsons, and the usual reds, whites, and off-whites. The price range of the clothing starts at INR 5,000.
- Upwards: ₹ 5000
Manyavar
Now that Virat Kohli has added all the coolness to this 20-year-old brand, Manyavar easily comes to a man's rescue whenever he is looking for something desi. We love how it houses simple kurta shirts (INR 1,500 upwards), ethnic jackets (INR 2,500 upwards) in brocade, Benaras Silk, and even Kalamkari. The kurta-jacket sets (priced INR 5,000 and upwards) are quite stunning but if grandiosity is what you demand, you shall have them in the form of sherwanis (priced INR 10,000 upwards). With pearls, zardosi, and stonework, these will create all the stir on the D-day.
Gavins
Gavins in Abids is one of the oldest stores in the city that makes a great ensemble of sherwanis and juttis. Floral printed jackets to pull over a kurta, sherwanis with embroidered brocade, and Nawabi silk sherwanis for all the desi functions can be bought here. They come in edgy colours like royal blue, violet, deep red. You can also get a gentleman's clothing of a suit and tie and look dapper at a cocktail party or fancy dinner. The price for these Indo-western outfits is INR 5,000 upwards.
Kalinga - The Men's Kingdom
Whether you're looking for Indo-western outfits (for those after parties) or fabric pieces to get outfits designed, Kalinga - The Men's Kingdom will serve the deed. It's located right opposite of GVK Mall and curates clothing from various labels. For instance, Manyavar finds a cushy corner at the store. If you're not shy from experimenting with parrot green colour and shades of purple, this store has to be on your mind. The price ranges from INR 2,000 to 20,000.
Varudu Mens Wedding Collection
Varudu (Which means groom in Telugu) store in Trimulgherry caters to wedding clothing and ethnic wear only. It has a super wide range of cotton and silk kurtas. If you are into paisley prints, get your hands on the silk kurtas, and if you're looking for something more princely, check out the sherwanis that you can pair with pagdis. This is a budget store and pricing is around INR 1,500 and upwards.
Sherwani House
A visit to the Old City is mandatory when we speak about wedding shopping and Sherwani House tops the list. Right from mojdis, pagdis to kurtas and sherwanis, this store has it all. We actually love the pastel and candy-coloured jackets it has, along with Jodhpuris, sadri, and chunri. You will find plenty of grand outfits on a budget, but if you are assuming they won't have something minimalistic, the store will gladly take up the challenge of finding you one.
Panchwati Silks
Nobody follows the trends like Panchwati Silks in Abids. This store is popular for its minimalistic kurtas and ikat jackets. If your SO is wearing an ikat pattu saree, you might want to consider matching her outfit with an ikat ensemble of your own. We're talking about #couplegoals, right here. The store also has a pool of fabrics that you can choose from. Plus, it's budget.
Comments (0)