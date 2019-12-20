Health-Conscious? This Place In Kompally Has Millets On The Menu

Rich in fibre, B vitamins, protein and other nutrients, millets are making a big comeback in urban diets. And with people getting more health-conscious and making lifestyle changes, a lot of eating joints are keeping millets on the menu, one such being this place near Cineplanet Multiplex in Kompally. Millets & Chutneys, which is just a few months old, opens at 7 am and serves you breakfast like Millets Dry Fruit Dosa (INR 99), Millets Ghee Karam Dosa (INR 80) or you can find something regular like Idli, Poori, Pesara Punugulu; or pulao and rice for individuals who are looking for a meal. Our pick has to be the piping hot, basic Millet dosa, which you can relish with an array of lip-smacking coconut chutney and sambar. Then, a plate of this warm Millets upma with a medley of ingredients tossed with veggies. Not just palate-pleasing flavours, this one ensures you get your energy fix for the day too.