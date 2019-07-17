Drop Everything & Head To Japan's Favourite Lifestyle Brand MINISO At Inorbit Mall!

Spread across 3,900 square feet, this one claims to be the largest Miniso store in Hyderabad and South India and it’s all ready to take over the city. Hoarders, indulge your soul with over 4000 unique items that you’ll love to stock up. Quirky designs on linen, cute mugs, ties, scarves, travel accessories, hats and handy gadgets and bags, get them all here! They’ve even got a whole range of make-up items, flip flops and casual activewear that’s super trendy yet affordable.

Whether it’s for yourself, a birthday gift or even for those dear goodbyes, Miniso’s got the coolest merch around. Soon you’ll find your homes being stocked with knick-knacks from there in every other corner. Here’s us giving you more reasons to visit our favourite Inorbit Mall.