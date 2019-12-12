Stationery, Toys, Gadgets, And More! This Place Is A Budget Paradise

Get your wallets ready because you won't be able to come out of Miniso in Next Galleria, Irrum Manzil, with an empty hand. From stationery to storage items, from cosmetics to fashion goods, from toys to gadgets — they have everything that can easily fascinate you. The beauty products are front and centre upon entering. There are lip products, blushes, eyeshadows, nail polish – pretty much everything! Also, they have some pastel-colored makeup bags that can make you swoon. It has a good space to store your cosmetic goodies. So yes, you can easily go on a makeup haul without breaking the bank. As you proceed towards the right, you'll phone cables, earphones and so on. Moving to bags (which is spread all over), you can find totes, clutches, shoulder bags, bucket bags, and backpacks. The designs and shades are in between classic and trendy. Plus, you'll find cute soft toys, stationery items (diaries, colourful pens, sticky notes, etc), goggles, perfumes and so on. This is a must-read for all wanderlust. If you don't like traveling with full-sized bottles, this place has smaller containers. Their travel kits are a good deal and come in a variety of container combinations. So, happy buying. And till then, toodles!