Miss Delhi Food? Delhimithaiwala Is Here As A Saviour!

Delhimithaiwala is a Multi cuisine restaurant and Sweets shop with beautiful Ambiance. They have wide variety of North Indian sweets , bakery items and delhi special chaats . You will also get some international sweet dishes across the country like Turkish and Arabic sweets There restaurant Dil se dilli serves you multi cuisine like Chinese , north Indian ,south Indian and Italian. So, Do not forget to visit this outlet for some yum delights!