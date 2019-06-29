Dine Under The Stars At This Poolside Restaurant In Gandipet

There's no feeling quite like enjoying a beautiful candlelit dinner in the open air and under a blanket of stars. Mist provides you with just that. Plus some drool-worthy food! Be it during the day or night, you won’t feel anything short of royalty as you walk into this poolside restaurant. The warm-white lighting with the intricate decor sets a perfect tone for a cosy dinner.

They serve Continental, Thai, Indonesian, Chinese, and Asian dishes along with a great wine selection from all over the world. The Tangy Shrimp and Thai Corn Cake from the bar bites menu are a must. For the main course, Nasi Goreng and Spaghetti Bolognese are great choices. Enjoy your meal with some of their best cocktails like Dry Martini, Rusty Nail, and Tequila Sunrise.