Dine Under The Stars At This Poolside Restaurant In Gandipet

Fine Dining

Mist - The Poolside Kitchen - The Golkonda Resort

Gandipet, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The Golkonda Resorts & Spa, Gandipet, Hyderabad

Want to spend some quiet time with your SO? Located in Golkonda Resort, Mist promises a poolside dinner and a stunning ambience.

There's no feeling quite like enjoying a beautiful candlelit dinner in the open air and under a blanket of stars. Mist provides you with just that. Plus some drool-worthy food! Be it during the day or night, you won’t feel anything short of royalty as you walk into this poolside restaurant. The warm-white lighting with the intricate decor sets a perfect tone for a cosy dinner. 

They serve Continental, Thai, Indonesian, Chinese, and Asian dishes along with a great wine selection from all over the world. The Tangy Shrimp and Thai Corn Cake from the bar bites menu are a must. For the main course,  Nasi Goreng and Spaghetti Bolognese are great choices. Enjoy your meal with some of their best cocktails like Dry Martini, Rusty Nail, and Tequila Sunrise.

