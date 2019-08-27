Friday Night Plans? Mix Of Restro & Pub With Scumptous Food At Zehn On 10

Hey, peeps, I was here on Friday night, never visited this place earlier this is the first time. To my surprise the place is huge and it has seatings for every kinda mix of people. They arrange it properly, we even have up the floor where you get disconnected from the DJ and dance floor which is perfect for the family or any business meetings. They even have a VIP place which is much near to the DJ and visible to see the whole place. I enjoyed the ambience and party vibes. One thing which stuck to me about the place was I appreciate the way they built the place without cut dowing the trees inside the area. You can visibly see they have a huge tree in the centre which made it has a small smoke up a place where you won't get disturbed by the fellow smokers. And they managed to not to chop the restroom where the tree in between the place I appreciate the eco gesture @ZehnOn10 Coming to the food: -Pizza: Non-veg pizza was good with the thin crust and cheese-loaded in the base which is above the crust I loved every bite of it 5 star. The veg pizza was okayish I don't like the concept of pineapple in the pizza so I don't prefer it. -Malai Chicken: Malai was fresh and soft 🤤. -Spring Roll With Corn: Loved the outer crust part but was not so satisfied with the inside stuffing they would have to make sure with a more good combination. Overall it was good 3 stars. Deserts: -Brownie with cream was good 4 stars. -The Cheesecake was a turndown. Overall, I suggest visiting this place for Italian food and good DJ music and dance floor. You will surely have fun ur weekend won't go wasted.