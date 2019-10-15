Le Vantage: An Astonishingly Breathtaking Cafe In Jubilee Hills

Le Vantage Cafe Bar is an astonishingly breath-taking space in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad.The service is prompt with a variety of food items on the menu. Most of it is non-veg. For veg, lover options are less. The moment you enter you will feel it's Santorini. It gives you French vibes completely. We didn't order much but whatever meal we had was delightful. We have orders peri-peri chicken pizza and mocktails. You may think the pizza is overpriced but no it is worth the price. We had summer peach & orange twist in mocktails and both of them were so good and refreshing especially in that heat. I loved the place overall. They also host Deep House and Electronic music in evenings. Rating: overall 4.5/5🤩