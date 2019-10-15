Le Vantage Cafe Bar is an astonishingly breath-taking space in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad.The service is prompt with a variety of food items on the menu. Most of it is non-veg. For veg, lover options are less. The moment you enter you will feel it's Santorini. It gives you French vibes completely. We didn't order much but whatever meal we had was delightful. We have orders peri-peri chicken pizza and mocktails. You may think the pizza is overpriced but no it is worth the price. We had summer peach & orange twist in mocktails and both of them were so good and refreshing especially in that heat. I loved the place overall. They also host Deep House and Electronic music in evenings. Rating: overall 4.5/5🤩
Le Vantage: An Astonishingly Breathtaking Cafe In Jubilee Hills
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Le Vantage Cafe Bar
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)