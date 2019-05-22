Hoard Dupattas On A Budget From This Wholesale Store In Lad Bazaar

Accessories

Mohammed Ali Baig Traders

Hyderabad, Telangana

Laad Bazar, Near Azam Famous, Laad Bazar Road, Charminar, Hyderabad

    Great For

    What Makes It Awesome

    Embroidered dupattas on your mind? I've found you just the place. Located in Lad Bazaar, Mohammed Ali Baig Traders is a wholesale fabric store that also retails dupattas at budget prices. As you walk upto the store, you'll find embroidered dupattas in yellows, reds, and blues hung outside the store. From simple floral embroidery to elaborate ones with sequins, you'll find them all. I've also spotted Benarasi Silk and Kalamkari dupattas. If you're looking for plain fabric in cotton, chiffon, or georgette, there's plenty for you to check out. Now, these are mostly for those who'd like to get mirrorwork, embroidery, or other work on their fabric or sarees. The price range begins at INR 110.

    What Could Be Better

    More variety would be good.

    How Much Did It Cost

    Under ₹500

