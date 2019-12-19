Sometimes We All Need Some Hilarious Memes And Delicious Momos

Authentic Nepalese cuisine, delicious momos! By far the best Momos in the city. Aamas Momos is a tiny humble place in Lingampally, near Hyderabad University which serves authentic Nepalese delicacies & yes the tastiest momos we've had in the city! This place is run by a family, where the food speaks for the soul. We tried almost all the varieties available and loved each one of them, especially the jhol & fried ones.