Food With Fusion: Do Not Miss Out On This Place If You Are In Kukatpally

Monqo in Kukatpally offers a menu of Continental and Mediterranean dishes that are served to the dense tables set amid decked up walls and minimalist decor. It has a calm setting with a good background beat. You can get pasta, burgers, fries, but also sugar-loaded milkshakes. Now, what is interesting here are the names of the typical items (obviously, with some twist). You got Udta Punjab Burger which is stuffed with a mix veg patty (dominated by potatoes), cheese, onion, sauce, and lettuce or King Malabar or Chotu Burger.

Coming to taste and service, their Moroccan Potato Wedges are quite good, and not to forget, their premium shakes which deserves a thumbs up. But what disappointed was the Grilled Chicken. It was bland and there were parts that were not well cooked. Plus, it took almost 30 minutes to get the first order on the table. But what still satisfy is the price that you pay. It's reasonable. So, you can surely drop by for a quick bite or probably for a long conversation with your friend or bae over a bottle of shake.