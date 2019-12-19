This Cute Little Outlet Is Popular For Yum Smoothies & Burgers!

Drnk Lab is situated at Road Number 12, Banjara Hills has many options on their menu. The place is a small outlet with smoothies and burgers being in demand always. I personally liked the double-decker burger which I call it the monster burger. When you take one bite, the cheese starts to flow and tastes flavourful. Love how the staff is welcoming and their opening new branches across the city! They've got great discounts for students, senior citizens and pregnant women which makes it more awesome. Students, just flash your ID cards and get 10% off on your bill! It's pocket-friendly and keeps us full for a long time. I could not personally finish this entire burger but I loved the process of eating it. The smoothie is as good as it looks, sigh! It has got donuts and a scoop of ice cream on top. I'm going back to this place very soon!