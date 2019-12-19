Artsy Folks, Get Baffled By All The Creativity At This Art Gallery In Banjara Hills

Folks, ditch the usual pubs and clubs and have a calm weekend for once. If that sounds do-able then check out this art gallery in Banjara Hills. Moolagundam Art Gallery is a big addition to the art scene in Hyderabad, giving a much-needed platform to budding artists. A brainchild of art connoisseur, Krishna Moolagundam, this art gallery aims to do everything — exhibitions, seminars, fests, etc.

Get a big dose of creativity and gawk at all the contemporary and traditional paintings by artists like Anjolie Ela Menon, Birju Maharaj, Pt. Ravi Shankar, and other big names in this artistic field. Not just that, this place also houses a one-of-a-kind library with a huge collection of books for art enthusiasts to engage, and educate themselves on everything art along with a hot cuppa. Sounds interesting? Drive down to this gallery, like now.

