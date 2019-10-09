All Heart Eyes To This Stunning Dessert Parlour In Jubilee Hills!

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

Bonito - The Dessert Studio

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Alcazar Mall, 4th Floor, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bonito is one of the most happening desserts parlour in Hyderabad. Firstly about ambiance, it is really a goo-goo eye moment for me. The place is simple, neat and lovely. Croissant: It was flaky with well-defined layers in golden brown colour. I went with chocolate sauce, hence tasted with Chocolate aroma, with a sweet hint. It had that soft texture, inside a bit doughy. Panini: Its similar to a sandwich as in the Panini bread base will differ. Panini bread is very soft with brown shade as an outer layer. This was served with fries and ketchup. Pasta: The pasta was perfectly boiled, and it was soft. It can serve around 2 people. The garlic bread was not roasted well. Brownie: Walnut Brownie, I was literally craving for a brownie. It was soft & perfect.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Dessert Parlours

Bonito - The Dessert Studio

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Alcazar Mall, 4th Floor, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default