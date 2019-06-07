Most Happening Pub Around You, Which Will Drive You Crazy ��

Say Broad"Way" I must say, this is one of the most happening Pub in Hyderabad that I've visited till date. Starting from the "Oh My God" ambience, "Wow So Awesome" Cocktails/Mocktails to "This is so Yum" food, Broadway is an experience which should not be missed. If you are looking for a chilled, relaxed vibe with cold, fresh beer and a delectable selection of food then Broadway is the place for you. We could not stop having the Best of dishes, mocktails, cocktails and desserts out here. If you are at Broadway, never dare to miss having these dishes: Starters: Chole Bhature Bombs, Cheese Cigars, Malai Broccoli, Creole Fish Fingers, Butter Garlic Prawns, Paneer Tikka Pizza, Chicken Tikka Pizza (Best Pizza Had Ever In My Life ❤️), Strawberry Fields. Cocktails/Mocktails: Ginger Lemongrass Martini, Mango Colada, Sangria Red, Mint Mad, Broadway Road, The Bearded Rooster AKA Rehan (Must Try ✔️), Broadway Refreshing, White Rabbit, Small But Big AKA Chintu (Must Try ✔️), Why Manie. Main Course: Chunky Bheja Fry, Ghotala Egg Bhurji Cones, Naan pe Tang, Mangalorean Mamsam Ghee Roast, Turkish Chicken Kebabs, Lamb Galouti, Prawn Olivetti, Coriander Chicken, Chicken Kolhapuri Combo, Mutter Paneer Combo, Veg Soft Noodles, King Prawns, Egg Soft Noodles. Desserts : Panna Cotta, Red Velvet, Gooey Chocolate Cake, Creme Brulee, Matka Kulfi, Tender Coconut I/C, Blueberry Cheese Cake. Trust me guys, this place is worth visiting with your best gang of friends, colleagues or siblings. An experience to cherish! 🔥🔥🔥