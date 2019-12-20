Post Work Scenes? Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Drinks & Starters In Banjara Hills!

Bars

TOS - Tales Over Spirits

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 15 & 16, Road 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

TOS: A good place to hangout, it has an indoor and outdoor sitting area with loud music. The starters and drinks are very good. Chicken 65 and chicken Manchuria are very yummy, cooked nicely and are very juicy. French fries are good crispy and they serve mini pizza, chicken mini pizza was very delicious. Over all good place with nice ambience and serves amazing food and drinks.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

