TOS: A good place to hangout, it has an indoor and outdoor sitting area with loud music. The starters and drinks are very good. Chicken 65 and chicken Manchuria are very yummy, cooked nicely and are very juicy. French fries are good crispy and they serve mini pizza, chicken mini pizza was very delicious. Over all good place with nice ambience and serves amazing food and drinks.
Post Work Scenes? Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Drinks & Starters In Banjara Hills!
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Comments (0)