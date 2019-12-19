Move Over Cutting Chai, This Pocket Friendly Joint Is Our New Tea Adda

Tucked away in CBI Colony, Chit Chat Chai is sort of a hidden gem. Whether you’re looking for a chilled out place to hang out with your buddies, or a peaceful atmosphere to get some work done, you must walk into this café. It has an outdoor seating, and smoking area, but we prefer sitting indoors. The interiors are modern and rather homely. They have a photo-booth sort of a section with guitar, a table spread and plants that we loved posing against. There is also a shelf with books and magazines for a lazy afternoon. From their diverse options in tea that includes White Tea, Lemongrass Tea, Red Plum Oolong Tea, Desi Chai —we picked the Classic Nilgiri Tea. We also opted for a bowl of Veg Masala Maggi (Simply because the chilled weather demanded it!), Chilly Chicken, and some Hot Chocolate (if tea really isn’t your thing!). The Chilly Chicken arrived first and it was a delicious, spicy array of perfectly cooked chicken pieces, garnished with green chilly. The serving of Maggi is filling, and comes with veggies like onions, capsicum and corn too (yum!). The Hot Chocolate made us wait, but boy was it worth it. Thick and rich in cocoa, we devoured it within minutes. We loved that it was not too creamy. The Nilgiri Tea however, wasn’t the choicest pick from the menu as it was too insipid for our liking, but it was served hot and we have no complaints. Perhaps, we shall return for a different flavor, and to chit chat over Chai once again. They have a rooftop where you can work peacefully and there’s free WiFi. (yaaas!)