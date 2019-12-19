You Ought To Crash At This Posh Farmhouse With A Pool If You're In Hyderabad With A Big Group

Always wanted to host a pool party like they do in the movies or coming over to Hyderabad with a bunch of friends or family? Well, you can stop googling for "fun places to stay in Hyderabad" as your search will end here. This impressive modern farmhouse comes with a garden, posh furniture, a TV lounge, and a pool to impress everyone you're inviting with you. Located near the airport, MS Farms is a villa turned into a farmhouse that can accommodate 12 people comfortably. There's nothing to complain about its sleek interiors with classic brown furniture, bedrooms with balconies, and comfortable chairs and swings in every corner.

Can't think of anything but to hop on the bed? This farmhouse has three bedrooms, each with two beds (one king-size and one single), and a common space with three single beds. And no, it won't be all cramped up because these rooms are spacious and lit with natural lighting. There are lots of things that you can do here. Chill by the poolside on rattan chairs and take a dive in the clean blue waters, have a barbecue party or a game night in the garden, make some popcorn in the fully equipped kitchen and binge watch movies in the TV lounge, or tuck into their complimentary breakfast and take in the sights of Hyderabad through sightseeing. Sounds like you're ready to have a crazy time? Tell your fam and make a plan, like now.