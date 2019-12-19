Terrariums, Anyone? Get On This Website To Deck Up Your Home With Greens

Doing up your home? Skip the conventional lanterns and paintings and get on the terrarium bandwagon. A terrarium is like an aquarium but for tiny succulents. Mud Forest is a Hyderabad-based gardening website that sells terrariums in a variety of designs for gifting as well as personal use. You can either hang these terrariums in your house or garden or find a cute little corner to deck it up with some greens.

They're not super tough to take care of if that's what you were wondering. Whether it's a globe-shaped terrarium, raindrop terrarium (which is our favourite design), or a simple cylindrical terrarium, all you have to do is water them once a week. Seems very low maintenance, right? Get on their website and pick up a terrarium you like. And if you're looking for a gift for SOS, this might just do it.