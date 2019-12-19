Terrariums, Anyone? Get On This Website To Deck Up Your Home With Greens

Home Décor Stores

Mud Forest

Bandlaguda Jagir, Hyderabad
5.0

Pavani Harmony Villas, 55, Suncity Road, Bandlaguda Jagir, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Doing up your home? Skip the conventional lanterns and paintings and get on the terrarium bandwagon. A terrarium is like an aquarium but for tiny succulents. Mud Forest is a Hyderabad-based gardening website that sells terrariums in a variety of designs for gifting as well as personal use. You can either hang these terrariums in your house or garden or find a cute little corner to deck it up with some greens. 

They're not super tough to take care of if that's what you were wondering. Whether it's a globe-shaped terrarium, raindrop terrarium (which is our favourite design), or a simple cylindrical terrarium, all you have to do is water them once a week. Seems very low maintenance, right? Get on their website and pick up a terrarium you like. And if you're looking for a gift for SOS, this might just do it. 

