Juri Café & Bar Serves Some Awesome Murg Malai Tikkas!

Dear "Tikka", Either stop being so delicious or stop making me Hungry 😁 Juicy, Smokey Malai tikkas! The chicken was cooked perfectly, Very creamy and Buttery. Just melts in the mouth, it proves the fact that Anything Marinated in Curd and cream becomes very Succulent! Highly Recommended, one of the best! ♥️ The food at Juri Café & Bar will never disappoint you!