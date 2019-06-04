The spaghetti here unlike others was cooked perfectly and not overcooked. The meatballs were super delicious and highly recommended. A special mention of all the desserts available here. If you are a chocolate lover, you would totally love the bomb and the sizzling brownie. Would highly recommend people to check out Flying Spaghetti Monster!
Must Try Spaghetti At This Pretty Place!
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The air conditioning could be better.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Flying Spaghetti Monster
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)