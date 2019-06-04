Must Try Spaghetti At This Pretty Place!

img-gallery-featured
Fine Dining

Flying Spaghetti Monster

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 5, Ground Floor, UBI Colony, Road 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The spaghetti here unlike others was cooked perfectly and not overcooked. The meatballs were super delicious and highly recommended. A special mention of all the desserts available here. If you are a chocolate lover, you would totally love the bomb and the sizzling brownie. Would highly recommend people to check out Flying Spaghetti Monster!

What Could Be Better?

The air conditioning could be better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Flying Spaghetti Monster

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.3

Plot 624-B, Beside Blue Cross, Road 35, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default
Fine Dining

Flying Spaghetti Monster

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 5, Ground Floor, UBI Colony, Road 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Flying Spaghetti Monster

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.3

Plot 624-B, Beside Blue Cross, Road 35, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default