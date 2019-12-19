Get Your Brekkie Scene Sorted At This Tiny Eatery!

This small eatery is a gem for dosa Lovers. Rambharose- Bhattad Ki Idli is located right next to Shanthi Theatre and it serves up several types of dosas at very nominal prices. Among several options, Butter Masala Dosa, MLA Dosa, Pizza Dosa are awesome. This place is a little cramped and there is no seating arrangement. Granite Shelves along the walls is the only option to place the plates. But that's the only drawback.