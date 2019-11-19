City Centre Mall in Banjara Hills is home to hidden gems of stores. From home decor and accessories to footwear and books, this mall has budget-friendly stores that you can check out.
Kashmir Emporio To Shoe Factory: Shop Awesome Stuff
Kashmir Emporio
For all those days when you're wondering where to pick Kashmir handicrafts that don't cost a bomb, Kashmir Emporio is your go-to. The fact that Kashmiri Emporio has plenty of embroidered sling bags with tassels, ponchos in maroons, blues, and greens, and totally adorable fur shawls makes it quite awesome. But that's not where its variety ends — one look at the aisles and aisles of Pashmina Silk shawls and we're sold. Florals, checks, chevron, paisleys and more, the shawl and cashmere collection is boundless and if you're looking for something similar in sarees, you can score them too.
Toy Kingdom
It doesn't matter how old you are - stepping into a toy shop is like walking into a paradise. Even more so when you are a board game hoarder. Toy Kingdom in City Centre Mall has everything priced under INR 699. We were cheerfully welcomed by stuffed Donald Duck, Tweety Pie, Pikachu, and their fellow comrades. Right next to the counter, we spotted plenty of action figures. Ironman or Hulk anyone? The store has plenty of stationery like colouring books, sketch pens, and coloured pens that you might want to pick for the kids at home.
Shoe Factory
It's raining discounts all around the year at Shoe Factory. This store doesn't have anything fancy but if you are looking for walking shoes, running shoes, flip-flops, and simple pairs of sandals or chappal, you can grab them at great discounts. Everything at the store is haphazardly stacked, so if you're looking for something specific, you might have to talk to the store peeps.
Crossword
Crossword has massive sales on most of its books across the year, and at this outlet, it's even better. There's a CCD inside for those of you who prefer to sit with a book and cuppa (both the coffee and service are flimsy; go for it, only if it's not a big deal). Find stationery, apparel, travel edit, and magazines at this store, but if you're around, check out the sale section where there's either one plus one or 50 per cent off on books.
Estelle Jewellery
Sometimes old school is gold! If you've been wondering where to score Estelle Jewellery that was iconic during high school, get to City Centre Mall. This tiny kiosk is home to all those elegant pendants, drop earrings, plain studs, and stone bangles. While a lot of their collection does seem outdated, if you're keen on picking pendants on a shoestring budget, go here.
