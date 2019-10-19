GVK One Mall in Banjara Hills is a classic. It was the first mall in Hyderabad to get MAC, Mango, Promod, and even Hard Rock Cafe. While shopping for outfits is one thing, we love hitting up this mall for home decor and accessories. So, here is a list of the must-visit stores at GVK One Mall.
Home Decor To Make Up: Stores Worth Checking Out
Chumbak
To walk around in Chumbak is a lot like sauntering in fairytale land. The super-cheery products are sure to bring an instant smile to your face. Cupcake crockery, funky bobbleheads, dainty storage boxes, and flamingo-shaped jewellery holders, Chumbak has brought its bestsellers to the city. Think of quirky notebooks, wallets, kitschy watches, printed T-shirts. We're totally loving the bags and footwear collection that also have the famous owl-printed merchandise that Chumbak is known for. We found ourselves some good love in the form of squishy cushions, Bohemian earrings, sunglass boxes. Do check their travel collection too.
Poparazzi
Fixing all our pop culture needs, Poparazzi has handicrafts, funky stationery, jewellery that are totally pocket-friendly. The store is divided section-wise — home decor pieces and kitchenware to one side and accessories (jewellery and bags) to the opposite. We loved the Mandala art clutches and the handbags with prints of women wearing jhumkas and veils are must-have. They have healthy snacks too.
Satya Paul
Make your way to Satya Paul for dreamy scarves or printed handbags. We usually cannot get over the scarves that can transform even a plain outfit to a lovely one, but if you're looking for a stand out collection, it's the sarees. Elegant, youthful, and classy — find them all under one roof. Want more? Check out the kaftans while you're there.
Meds N Mart
Previously known as Medicines & More, Meds N Mart has been our constant (for ages now) for picking up luxe products. It is the only store in the city to have such a huge collection of BBWorks, Victoria's Secret, which we also know are legit because the market is overflowing with fake counterparts. It also has lotions from Calvin & Klein. The price range of these products is usually INR 1,600 and upwards.
MAC
Are you more of a Ruby Woo or Relentlessly Red? Whatever is your choice, if MAC is your haven, get to this store. This is one of the largest MAC stores in Hyderabad. From the latest Disha Patani kits to the iconic MAC beauties, as much as this store has it all, it's also one of those stores that sell out pretty fast! Yup, that's the only caveat but the chances of finding whichever MAC product you're looking for are high.
Crossword
Crossword has massive sales on most of its books across the year, and at this outlet, it's even better. There's a CCD inside for those of you who prefer to sit with a book and cuppa (both the coffee and service are flimsy, and go for it, only if it's not a big deal). Find stationery, apparel, travel edit, and magazines at this store, but if you're around, check out the sale section where there's either one plus one or 50 per cent off on books.
Forest Essentials
Walking into any Forest Essentials store is like aromatherapy. This is one of the first Forest Essentials stores to have opened up in Hyderabad, and whether you're looking for bath and body products or skincare range, this luxury Ayurveda brand has them all. Planning to gift someone? Their gift boxes should make any girl happy.
Flea Market
On the ground floor, several stores and artisans have put up their stalls like a flea market. You'll find beautiful and kitschy jewellery, jhumkas, and neckpieces. Kalamkari, ikat, and floral-printed kurtas are available, and if you like thorough embroidered and printed dupattas, get here, shop, and don't burn a hole in your pocket.
Comments (0)