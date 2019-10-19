Home Decor To Make Up: Stores Worth Checking Out

Crossword has massive sales on most of its books across the year, and at this outlet, it's even better. There's a CCD inside for those of you who prefer to sit with a book and cuppa (both the coffee and service are flimsy, and go for it, only if it's not a big deal). Find stationery, apparel, travel edit, and magazines at this store, but if you're around, check out the sale section where there's either one plus one or 50 per cent off on books.

