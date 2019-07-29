Next Galleria Mall in Punjagutta is home to many firsts. Whether it's Miniso or Nykaa, this is the first mall in Hyderabad to bring awesome. If you are someone who takes accessorising game seriously or love shopping for beauty products, take note of these stores.
Hamleys To Swarovski: Shop Awesome Stuff
Miniso
Miniso is a compact-sized store which is made up of our dreams and we couldn't help but hoard makeup products (Such yummy fragrances and handmade soaps), soft toys, stationery and camera lens (Fisheye photographs, anyone?). We discovered minimalistic and cute wallets and coin pouches along with glittery sippers and water-bottles. Want to get more organised? Don't hold back from picking those pretty storage boxes and kitchenware.
- Upwards: ₹ 50
Voylla
The first thing that caught our eye at the store was the oxidised metal jewellery — a specialty of Voylla — that comes in several colours and patterns. Find yourself gawking at the elegant 9-5 pieces like geometric drop earrings, minimalistic pendants, but don't forget to grab some maang tikas and bracelets on your way out. Whether you're looking for budget or luxury statement pieces, the spectrum of the collection is wide and they also have pieces that are exclusively crafted for bridal wear. In fact, the wedding collection is rather elaborate and tucked towards the end of the store.
Hamleys
Walking into Hamley's is a lot like stepping into the islands of the blessed. Whether you're a board game hoarder or take your soft toys seriously, Hamley's — a London-based toy shop will get you hooked. For those of you who have been looking for an Ice Hockey or Foosball table (mini versions, of course), we're loving what the store has. They are available at slashed prices too. You can dig up dinosaur fossils using Nat Geo's Mega Dinosaur Dig Kit & Action Figures.
Ximi Vogue
Ximi Vogue is a Korean lifestyle brand and it's located in Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta. Full of all things quirky and cute, the first thing you'll notice as you enter the store is the wide range of hairbands. Whether you like retro, lace or floral, there's a lot for you to pick from, and every band is priced at INR 150. Walk in a little further and acquaint yourself with the home decor products like DIY wooden storage boxes, wall hangings, cloth storage, photo frames, bra storage boxes, and soft toys.
Super 99
Cannot get enough of home decor or kitschy accessories? Make your way to Super 99 in Next Galleria Mall. We recommend you to start with garden decor pieces like polka-dotted flower pots and tools. From throw rugs to crockery and lampshades, you can go nuts over decor. Plus, they have bags and toys too.
- Upwards: ₹ 29
Kama Ayurveda
Kama Ayurveda spells opulence right from the time you step in. This luxury Ayurveda brand is known for its amazing bath and body and skincare range. Whether you are looking for stress relief and rejuvenation or brightening and tan, you can tap into a wide range of products. Do seek help from the store peeps if you are looking for products to tackle specific skin issues.
Accessorize
Popular UK-brand, Accessorize, always offers some of its products at slashed prices at this outlet. That's why we love it. Whether you're looking for elegant pendants or statement neckpieces, Accessorize has your back. We usually pick ear studs and wallets here. The backpacks and flip-flops are also top-notch. Looking for some furry hats? There are some lovely ones here. The price range is a little high but the quality is unquestionable. So, it's worth it.
Swarovski
Love all things Swarovski? Like us, if you are into minimalistic jewellery, this store has to be your regular haunt. From ear studs that you can wear every day to lovely pendants that'll jazz up even a plain outfit, go here and shop your heart out. A simple (yet shimmery) bracelet on your mind? From rose gold to stainless steel and rhodium to mixed plating, there are quite a few options. And can we please talk about how beautiful the store looks?
Forest Essentials
Walking into any Forest Essentials store is like aromatherapy. This is one of the first Forest Essentials stores to have opened up in Hyderabad, and whether you're looking for bath and body products or skincare range, this luxury Ayurveda brand has them all. Planning to gift someone? Their gift boxes should make any girl happy.
Comments (0)