Hamleys To Swarovski: Shop Awesome Stuff

The first thing that caught our eye at the store was the oxidised metal jewellery — a specialty of Voylla — that comes in several colours and patterns. Find yourself gawking at the elegant 9-5 pieces like geometric drop earrings, minimalistic pendants, but don't forget to grab some maang tikas and bracelets on your way out. Whether you're looking for budget or luxury statement pieces, the spectrum of the collection is wide and they also have pieces that are exclusively crafted for bridal wear. In fact, the wedding collection is rather elaborate and tucked towards the end of the store.

