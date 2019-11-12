Have You Tried Tandoori Lamb Chops Yet? Head Over To Mud Brick Now!

Casual Dining

Mud Brick Kitchen & Bar

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

724-A, Road 37, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Tandoori Lamb Chops: Juicy Indian Lamb Chops cooked in Amritsari style in a clay oven. This lamb was super delicious and gives a tangy & spicy punch on every bite you eat. It is cooked to perfection, leaving behind the tender and soft meat to be enjoyed along with the Amritsari masalas in it. Must try this when you visit Mud Brick

What Could Be Better?

Their Cocktails and Mocktails

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

