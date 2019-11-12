Tandoori Lamb Chops: Juicy Indian Lamb Chops cooked in Amritsari style in a clay oven. This lamb was super delicious and gives a tangy & spicy punch on every bite you eat. It is cooked to perfection, leaving behind the tender and soft meat to be enjoyed along with the Amritsari masalas in it. Must try this when you visit Mud Brick
Have You Tried Tandoori Lamb Chops Yet? Head Over To Mud Brick Now!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Their Cocktails and Mocktails
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Also On Mud Brick Kitchen & Bar
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)