This Cafe Specialises In Different Types Of Chai, Bun Maska & Finger Food

Chai Pani: I was super excited to eat and review this place. To start with, this place specialises in different types of Chai, Bun Maska and Bun pav bhaji. It's all about the finger food. I tried a lot of things here, like the Lavender green tea to start with was mild and soothing. Then, comes the Veg cheese grilled sandwich which was good and then, the Cheese Maggi. Later, we ordered some Bun pav bhaji which is their speciality. It tasted super yummy. Then, the Paneer vada pav and the aloo Tikki vada pav which are also supposed to be their best sellers which I liked the most. Then, we also order the paneer Kathi roll and veg momos which were decent enough. We also tried some coolers in between and some cold beverages like the Strawberry milkshake, Lemon cooler etc. They were good too with the dished that we were having. Later, we tried some paneer bhurji with a bun, accompanied by Punjabi Kesari chai and Kolkata Kulhad style chai with some authentic Indian snacks which go with the chai. The chai was so amazing. Not to forget the desserts, they were sinfully delicious. The Brownie and the Choco lava. Overall, I rate this place 4.5 because of its great ambience with the vintage collection and the food. It's an amazing place for an evening snack.