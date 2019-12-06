Dare You To Have This Gigantic 24" Pizza At This Outlet In Banjara Hills!

Fast Food Restaurants

La Pino’z Pizza

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

8-2-681, Road 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Have you ever seen a monstrous 24" pizza in Hyderabad? Well, wait not. La pinoz pizzas are here to make your pizza cravings a notch up and what's the good thing here? You can choose 4 different toppings and this ks a must-try. Be ready with his whole pizza squad to attack this beauty. DON'T MISS THIS!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Kids

