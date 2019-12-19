Seas The Day By Road Tripping To This Relaxing Beach Near Nellore

A delight to one’s eye, Mypadu Beach is only 25KM away from Nellore. It has a bridge that reminds you of Pondicherry’s Rock Beach (a popular spot for movie shoots) and is engulfed with towering palm trees. The beach is clean and has plenty of water activities like jet skiing and camping/stargazing spots. There is an ancient Siva temple near the beach which gathers a lot of devotees and tourists, but otherwise, the beach is not too crowded. You can go here for a peaceful walk or simply to chill either in the mornings or evenings. There are many stalls for beverages like coconut water, cold drinks, and a few snacks as well, but no other dining option around. A government-run beach resort called Haritha Resorts is your only saviour here, but be sure to make bookings in advance as it is often booked.

We recommend a road trip or an overnight bus ride to Nellore. You can reach in less than eight hours. Plus, there are plenty of trains too.