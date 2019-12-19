For Indoor Plants, Seeds, & Planters: Check Out This Gardening Store In Hyderguda

Jazz up your home space with lots of greens, and if you're game for that, check out this store in Hyderguda. Located near Bikanerwala, Myro Farms is a small store that sells everything a gardening enthusiast will want, from seeds to planters. Just as you are about to enter the store, you will find live plants, big cement pots, and stands. Walk into the store and find yourself amidst lots of planters for indoor plants. We're talking about marble, ceramic, and earthen kinds. What caught our attention is the one that looks like a funky frog. If you're looking for something fancy, they've got the fountain type too. To accessorise your balconies and even your work desks, you can also get your hands on artificial plants like cactus, rose, lilies, etc. Looking for seeds and fertilisers? They've got those too. They usually stock seed pouches for tomatoes, carrots, grapes, etc, but you can request them to source other seeds too. Other than that, they also sell small indoor plants like jade, bamboo, crotons, etc. We think they will make for good gifting options.