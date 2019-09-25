This place has got some amazing wide options of non-veg serving you the best dishes having Andhra origin. They are really authentic with traditional flavours which are quite rare to find nowadays except in the household. I loved their Non-veg Thali which consisted of egg curry, chicken curry and other curries including few veg dishes along with pickles, curd, veg pulao, poori, vada, sambhar and papad. This was a delicious meal and it satisfies your tummy beyond hunger. Do try out this Nonveg Thali only at Naatuga Gaatuga, inside our very known Kavanah in jubilee hills. ❤️
This Newbie In Jubilee Hills Is Serving Authentic Spicy Andhra Dishes!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On Naatuga Gaatuga
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)