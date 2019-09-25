This Newbie In Jubilee Hills Is Serving Authentic Spicy Andhra Dishes!

What Makes It Awesome?

This place has got some amazing wide options of non-veg serving you the best dishes having Andhra origin. They are really authentic with traditional flavours which are quite rare to find nowadays except in the household. I loved their Non-veg Thali which consisted of egg curry, chicken curry and other curries including few veg dishes along with pickles, curd, veg pulao, poori, vada, sambhar and papad. This was a delicious meal and it satisfies your tummy beyond hunger. Do try out this Nonveg Thali only at Naatuga Gaatuga, inside our very known Kavanah in jubilee hills. ❤️

Under ₹500

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

