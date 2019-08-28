Naatuga Gaatuga, A Telugu Restaurant Serving Up A Storm

Namaskaram Andi! If you have a palate for the fiery Andhra, Telangana and Rayalseema cuisine then head straight to Naatuga Gaatuga - A South Indian Restaurant housed inside Kavanah. If you have already visited Kavanah, then one can expect the stellar quality from the same brand. The brainchild of the owner who has personally curated every recipe, the dishes are nothing short of similar taste to your grandma (of course if you are a South Indian) Be prepared to be impressed with the food especially if you have a thing with Telugu stuff. I chose Paneer Pakoda, a crunchy fritter with stark flavours, dotted with fried curry patta. Indulged into the contrasting flavours of Kaju Roast Broccoli Pulao, a pilaf ruffled with desi ghee. The mix Sambar Rice was a standout perfumed with the rich flavours carrying a terrific taste that left a lingering flavour throughout.