A Beautiful Space With Good South Indian Food In Jubilee Hills

The South Indian space is Naatuga Gaatuga, located inside Kavanah this place is nicely done. They are a boon for all the people out there who love the south Indian flavors but just cannot do with the spice, this place serves mildly spicy food which can be amped up on the spice by simply telling them. The ambience has been kept simple with some artwork here and there, and with enough lighting to enjoy your meal. They have two seating options to choose from, the good old table and chair and sofa, depending on your comfort you can choose to sit on either of them. As soon as you are seated you are served Appalam(Papad) and Pepper Rasam, and both of them perfectly complement each other. A must try from their menu is the Masala Gaarelu with Kodi Pulusu, the one you get in fish has pulusu taste and the chicken one is more like kori gassi. They also have a vegetarian version where you can get paneer. They are also serving thalis which can be tried if you want to get the taste of all the dishes but in small quantity. The non-vegetarian thali is priced at INR.399 exclusive of taxes. My meal was completed with a hearty serving of Sabudana Paysam which was really good. Overall Naatuga Gaatuga is a promising place for all the south Indian food lovers, especially the ones who don't like their food to be spicy yet authentic in taste.