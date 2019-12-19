Chrome, Matte & Gel: This Nail Salon Will Give Your Nails A New Life

Time for your salon visit? Give your nails some much needed TLC too by checking out this nail salon. Welcoming you to the world of nail care, Nail Culturee is in Jubilee Hills Road No.1. Whether you like your nails simple and classy or wild and artsy, the pros here will pamper your nails just right. They've got a variety of options you can choose from like acrylic nail extensions, gel nail extensions, gel polish, gel nail art, chrome polish, etc (if you've been following the nail trends, you'll know what's lit).

You can pair up your nail care sessions along with a thorough manicure like their Basic manicure, Spa manicure, and Signature manicure. They also have pedicures and special treatments like Callus treatment, Crack Heel treatment, and diabetic treatment for an overall neat look. Have a big event coming up? Get your nails done and flaunt em' all, girl. They use quality nail products for all their services, so just chill, okay?

