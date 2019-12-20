Kaju Biryani, Bhindi Raita & Kadhi: This Vegetarian Restaurant Serves Up A Fine Fare

Naivedyam in Ameerpet is a no-frills restaurant that serves up a solid spread of vegetarian food – we mean dishes you won't mind missing meat for. Since there's nothing much to say about their simple ambience (which is more like a mess), we'll cut right to the chase. Known for its homely food, if you are craving comfort food such as Pakoda Kadhee, Khatti Dal, Chole Masala, this restaurant is the right fit. We've tucked into their Kaju Biryani with Bhindi Raita (raita topped with crunchy, deep-friend bhindi) and polished their Paneer Pakoda, Mushroom Manchurian to bits.

With more than ten types of rotis, you can take your pick between Cabbage Paratha, Carrot Paratha, Palak Paratha, Makai Roti, and more. Two dishes that you must absolutely try — Aloo Jeera Kolhapuri and Kaju Palak Malai. These will leave you licking your fingers for good but here's a word of caution — the food can be slightly greasy and spicy. If you prefer food that's not extremely spicy, you might want to mention that when you're ordering.