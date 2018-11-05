Go Hike At This Forest With A Lake Which Is Just 50 Km Away From Hyderabad

Totally popular with college students in and around Narsapur, this forest is an escape from an unruly city life. Considered as a hidden gem by many, Narsapur Forest is rich in flora and fauna. The well-defined paths in the jungle lead you to a rather secluded lake, where you can relax with your squad or have deep conversations. Located in Medak district, the drive to this forest takes you through scenic roads, and the fresh gusts of wind will brace you up for a sweet hike. The forest spreads over 30 sqkm and has several natural rocks formations and ponds, where you can spot birds. Don't forget to fish out those cameras at a snap speed to capture some candid moments.

As you walk through the thick foliages that form canopies over your head, you'll find different species of butterflies too. While a few locals might say you can get lost in this jungle which was an erstwhile hub for Naxalites, with GPS in place, you can navigate like a pro. So, wear a pair of sturdy shoes and walk into the wild!