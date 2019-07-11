Pack Your Bags & Go Animal Sighting At These National Parks

Adventure on your mind? Well, pack your bags, binoculars, and cameras and drive away with your fam to these national parks around Hyderabad. As the weather is getting cooler, we think this is a good time to spot some animals in their habitat. 

Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary

Driving around Khammam district? Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary awaits your presence. A six-hour drive from Hyderabad, this densely forested sanctuary has a river flowing through it which will give you beautiful drone shots and photographs. Spot endangered spices like marsh crocodiles, tigers, jackals, hyenas, and migratory birds like cranes, doves, and teals (if your luck strikes) and be in awe.

National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary

4.0

Kinnerasani River, Pocha Palle, Bhadrachalam, Telangana

    Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary

    Located in Mancherial of Adilabad district, this sanctuary is around 300 KM away from Hyderabad. Hold your breath as you walk into Pranahitha Wildlife Sanctuary because you shall spot endangered species like chinkara, blackbuck, and wolves. On the banks of Pranahitha — a tributary of river Godavari, walk into the wild for a trip you'll cherish for a long time!

    National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

    Pranahita Wildlife Sanctuary

    4.6

    Kotapalle, Telangana

      Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

      Less than 500 km from Hyderabad, enjoy the solitude amidst nature or go boating and fishing here. In the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary is home to a vast number of creatures including seagulls, pelicans, herons, saltwater crocodiles, otters,  jackals and many migratory birds as well (keep your cameras ready).  While here, check out Adurru Excavation site for ruins of Buddhist stupas and viharas too. 

      National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

      Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

      4.2

      East Godavari Distt., Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

        Kolleru Bird Sanctuary

        Located near one of the largest freshwater lakes in India is Kolleru Bird Sanctuary. Make it a road trip from Hyderabad as it is only seven hours away and sight birds like spot-billed pelicans, painted storks, pintails, gadwalls amongst many others. These birds migrate from Australia, Siberia, Philippines, and Egypt between the months of November to March so plan accordingly. 

        National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

        Kolleru Bird Sanctuary

        3.9

        Kolleru, Andhra Pradesh

          Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary

          40 KM from Kurnool and 255 km from Hyderabad, this sanctuary is one of the best in the state. Known as the home to a rare species of bird, the great Indian bustard, Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary also houses a large number of deer's and black bucks, foxes, jackals, bonnet macaques, and jungle cats. So test your luck and get some shots with your camera. 

          National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

          Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary

          Distt. Kurnool, Rollapadu, Andhra Pradesh

            Pakhal Lake & Wildlife Sanctuary

            Just 130 km away from Hyderabad lies the beautiful Pakhal Lake and adjacent to the lake is Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary spread over 839 square kilometres. If you're lucky, you can spot a tiger, a leopard, a heard of deer, panthers, hyenas, wolf, wild dogs, jackals, sloth bear, porcupine, languor, and reptiles like python, cobra, common krait, monitor lizard and Crocodiles. 

            Tourist Attractions

            Pakhal Lake

            4.4

            Warangal, Telangana

