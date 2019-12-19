Swimming Pool, Karaoke Machine & Spacious Rooms: Plan A Staycation At This Resort

Take some time off from the hustle-bustle of the city life and get some fresh air at this resort. It'll take you about 30 minutes from Langar House in Mehdipatnam which is not bad because you're going to say adios to the pollution. Nature's Nest Resort is a well equipped, spacious, and naturally lit 7-bedroom estate with cane furniture which we love.

Family get-together on your mind? This is a perfect spot to make memories with your fam. They've got a massage corner, home theatre system, karaoke machine, and a ton of indoor games for full entertainment along with outdoor leisure activities like swimming pool, badminton and basketball court, table tennis, volleyball, cricket pitch, cycling track, outdoor gym, and a play area for children. Looking for a place to host a corporate event? They have a 10-day in-house health camp with yoga, games to make it more fun. All set? Check out their website for details about their packages. You can either select their Dayout package or the Nightstay package and plan your trip accordingly.

