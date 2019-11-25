Heading To Golconda Fort? Don't Forget To Check Out This Iconic Spot As Well

To make it harder for enemies to enter Golconda Fort, Naya Qila (Or New Fort) was constructed by Mustafa Khan, who also designed the Toli Masjid. Literally translating to a new fort, this place once boasted of Persian gardens and still has a famous Baobab tree called Hatiyan Ka Jhad (whose bark you can climb into), two mosques with exquisite architecture, and two ponds as well. Although most part of this landscape has been taken over by the Hyderabad Golf Club, making entry challenging for the general public — you could still get to witness the beauty of it while at a game of golf, or by speaking to the guards in advance. The place never ceased to thrill.

An extension of the Golconda Fort — the Naya Qila (a 10-minute drive from Golconda Fort) is an unexplored heritage site in Hyderabad. A part of it has also been converted into a golf court. You can capture picturesque sights, and also set foot on this lesser-known fort when you visit Golconda Fort next. And FYI, the biggest Baobab tree in India is Hatiyan Ka Jhad .