This Store In Laad Bazaar Is Truly A Fabric Heaven

The shaadi season is here! Bringing along with it the pressure of wearing a different outfit for every occasion. To fix that woe, we recommend checking out Nazakat Creations. Located in the Laad Bazaar, this store has fabrics of all kinds. Whether you like lace or embroidered fabric or fancy chiffon, this store stocks up on plenty. You can score colours like pastels, greys, and off-whites. Mix and match them with different pieces across the store, and an outfit is ready. The price range starts at INR 350 per metre for fancy fabric. If you have a design on your mind, share your ideas or pictures with him and he'll gladly help you pick the right fabric.