Visiting Hyderabad With Your Fam? Plan Your Stay At This Villa In Somajiguda

The fact that Necklace View English Villa can accommodate upto 16 people is what makes it awesome. Perfect for reunions or large fam gatherings, this 5BHK villa is a stone's throw away from Banjara Hills. Scoring high on ventilation, each and every room of the stay boasts of sunlight bolting in. The furniture lends a vintage aura to the villa — the bedrooms come decked with minimalistic wooden furniture, and the entire house itself is done up in wooden furniture.

For those of you who prefer a midnight snack or love cooking breakfast, their well-equipped kitchen is where you can unleash your Michelin Star worthy culinary skills. The fridge comes stocked with fresh fruit, eggs, milk, and bread for you to whip up a storm. But if your idea of a vacation means no stepping into the kitchen, find yourself ordering biryani or absolutely anything you're in the mood for on Swiggy or Zomato.

The stay is quite close to Hussain Sagar Lake, so we recommend evening walks or head to the Dog Park to spot some furballs. Shopping on your mind? GVK One Mall is your oyster.