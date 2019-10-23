Sunday Lunch? Drop By This Arabian Restaurant In Town!

What if I told you that this restaurant is owned by true Arabs and all the staff including the chef and servers are all Arabs? Arabian Corner has opened up in Gachibowli. The Sheekh Kebab was being prepared right in front of us on the burning coals. The Aqdah Laham was a dish prepared with succulent pieces of lamb and vegetables cooked in gravy. Hummus is a pretty popular dip made of mashed chickpeas, tahini, oil, lemon juice, and garlic. The Aqdah Dajaj was delicious with naan. This dish was prepared with juicy chicken gravy and vegetables. Fattoush was a salad dressed in a zesty lime vinaigrette. The Lahsa was a Chef’s special creamy curry that was made with eggs and cheese. This flavorful minced meat curry called Daqqa was served with capsicums and tomatoes. The Arabian corner Special Platter has a variety of kebabs starting from prawns and fish to chicken and sheekh. The Laham Saluna or lamb stew was made from a vessel curated from the Middle East which is specially used to prepare this delicious gravy! The Arabian Gahwa was made from green coffee beans and cardamom. You will love this with the dates garnished with sesame seeds. The Areeqa is a very popular Middle Eastern dessert made from flatbread, creamy cheese, dates, and honey. The tender raan that literally fell off the bones is best enjoyed with Mandi. The Tameez is actually an Afghani Naan which is so huge that it could easily fill up four people. The Shawaya Grill had this succulent chicken which was grilled with Arabian spices. The Fahsa is a Yemen specialty that is made with pieces of lamb cutlet and has wholesome broth. Masoob is an Arabian sweet dish prepared from overripe bananas, ground bread, dates, honey along with cream and cheese. Basbousa is an Arabic and Turkish crisp cake made from semolina batter and grated coconut soaked in sugar syrup. The Strawberry Laban is an Arabian drink perfect for summers! I finished off with the Kunafah which is a traditional Arabian dessert made with a thin noodle-like pastry filled with cream and soaked in sugar syrup.