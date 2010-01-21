Grab Kolhapuri Chappal & Juttis From This Shoe Store In The Old City

We cannot help you find the right soulmate, but we can surely introduce you to this store where you can pick several sole-mates. Sorry for sounding cheesy. But you've got to check out New Bright Shoe Mart in Nayapul. Known for their Kolhapuri chappal and juttis that involve intricate handwork, this shoe mart has a lovely collection. From the outside, it looks like one of those street stores but when you take a closer look, you'll find Kolhapuri chappal in different colours — black, tan, beige. Some of them come with fancy straps in pinks, purples, and violets. For Juttis, you can take your pick between the shimmer ones and embroidered ones. Resembling juttis from high-end brands, these are priced at INR 350 upwards. The Kolhapuris are priced at INR 300-400 upwards. Men can take their pick between Kolhapuris, and mocassins — the best part is you can twin with bae. On a shoestring budget!