Gorge On The All-Day Breakfast With Amazing Board Games!

Even with new cafes that keep coming up in the city now and then, we just never seem to get enough of them. After all, whats better way to spend a lazy day than by whiling your time away at a cute place, with a steaming mug of coffee and friendly banter. Madhapur greeted a new Cafe, named Ironhill. Whether you decide to gorge on the all-day breakfast or sandwiches, or play a board game here or just sit back, sipping on a cup of coffee, the pleasant ambience, coupled with the super reasonable rate in IronHill, will make you sit here all day! From the menu, started with Cheesy Veg fiesta(Mushroom and Veggies omelette), 10 stars ( Chicken Omelette) each of which came with hash browns, toasted bread and a grilled tomato. Muesli Bowl tasted good with a lot of fruits added. Exotic parsley fish bite was so tender and had subtle flavours. Bombay Sandwich had the vibrant mint chutney which added more taste. Peri-Peri Chicken Sandwich with shredded cheese, red onion, and cheese in a peri peri yoghurt dressing was too delicious. From the burgers, the Dennis Burger(Veg) has crispy fried veg patty with cheese and the Hangover Burger (Non-Veg) made with shredded chicken. The Veg burger was way more delicious than the nonveg one. Iron hill cafe delight pizza (Veg) & Chilli Chicken Pizza (non-veg) were a hit and you gotta try it. Though the omelettes and bread, were awesome, the rice bowls stole my heart. Don't miss to try Southern Meal Box, Malvani Rice Bowl. From the waffles and pancakes, Earth wind & fire(waffle with seasonal fruits) & Don't tell mommy, is a waffle with a scoop of inhouse gelato and is highly recommended. Holla Nutella and Maple lady pancakes were truly scrumptious with a soft texture.