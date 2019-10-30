A New Age Dhaba Serving Yum North Indian Delicacies In Jubilee Hills!

President Dhaba: According to people perception, Dhaba and Dhaba food is only found at highways but I can suggest visiting President Dhaba at least once to experience the new generation Dhaba style food I can say once you visit this place I can assure you that u will have that place in visit list again n again. The ambience is simple and good, one side has the sofa seating and high stool sitting and the other side has some Dhaba style cots. The food served here is of Punjabi and Chinese mixed cuisines. We started off our lunch with some chilled cocktails. Virgin mojito, cranberry cooler, floating honeymoon and passion on me. Then we jumped to the chicken man chow soup with some American chops ( crispy fried noodles ) the soup was really good 🍵 Then moving to starters, we started with Phuket fish, Prawns Dry Red Chilli, Nimbu Dhaniya Murg Tikka, Lassoni Murg Tikka, Achari Murg Tikka, KonJee Crispy Lamb. I can say all the non-veg starters were mouth-watering but taste-wise can be better. Veg starters such as Fried wonton, Tandoori Broccoli, Crispy Chill Honey Potato were really good. 😍 Then they served us the main course with Indian bread with mouth-watering Dal makhani, Nawabi Murg, Murg Lababdar, Methi Waala chicken, kadhai mutton and the gravies are just lip-smacking 😋. Then comes the all-time favourite of all the Hyderabadis biryani. Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biriyani and President Dhaba Special Dum Biriyani they were not exactly the Hyderabadi Biryani but the taste and the flavours in it were awesome. How much you eat or anything doesn't matter when it comes to desserts. The gulab jamun was soft and tasty, Gajar ka halwa was not up to expectations but can be way better, Kesari Phirin was good I tried it for that first time and it tasted so good, then we finally end with the Patiala Lassi 😍