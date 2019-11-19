Affair Just Launched Its New Menu & We Can't Keep Calm!

Wanna party at a beautiful place with some jazzy music? Then hit Affair. We went to the launch of their new menu and I just loved their food quality and of course the ambience. Perfect for partying. Dim lights, loud Bollywood music, Rooftop, comfortable seating arrangements will lift your mood. Now coming to the food: Fish popper, veg slider lamb slider Asian chicken pakora Asian pepper chicken Assorted kebab platters Tandoori gampa Kalamari rings Prawns asillo Loose fried prawns Exotic dim sum Thai Chilli basil momo Lambchop Chicken lasagne Butter panner platter Dal makhani platter water chestnut Thai Chilli basil chicken Everything was amazing. The taste was superb. We have also tried Many mocktails & cocktails No doubt am visiting this place again and will surely recommend everyone to try this place. At Affair at 10strret.